Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 7,200 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 244,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 0.5% of Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $37,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,813,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,651,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,863 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,458,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,250,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,517 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,444,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,090,497,000 after purchasing an additional 972,826 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,726,603,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,710,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,850,000 after purchasing an additional 293,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $150.37. The company had a trading volume of 194,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,759,389. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $129.50 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The stock has a market cap of $359.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.11 and its 200 day moving average is $150.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a $0.913 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.82%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 12,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $1,855,574.58. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,876,095.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 12,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $1,855,574.58. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,876,095.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 6,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $1,039,038.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,838,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 238,185 shares of company stock valued at $34,997,837. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.93.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also

