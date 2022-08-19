Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 75,000 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $18,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at about $319,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 612.1% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 8,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 7,462 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 3,536,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,283,000 after buying an additional 1,315,006 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $816,158.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,930,305.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ATVI. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.30.

Activision Blizzard stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.02. 100,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,583,762. The company has a market cap of $62.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.51. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $86.90. The company has a quick ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.33 and a 200-day moving average of $78.92.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

