Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Takes $7.43 Million Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,431,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Splunk by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,569,051 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $875,891,000 after purchasing an additional 68,390 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at $535,507,000. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Splunk by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,383,407 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $507,248,000 after purchasing an additional 204,107 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Splunk by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,420,664 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $395,839,000 after purchasing an additional 838,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Splunk by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,049,835 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $236,842,000 after buying an additional 43,237 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Splunk from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Splunk from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Splunk from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Splunk from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Splunk from $155.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.69.

Insider Transactions at Splunk

Splunk Stock Down 2.3 %

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $77,774.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,477,792.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $77,774.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,477,792.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $2,747,352.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,680 shares in the company, valued at $9,095,846.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPLK stock traded down $2.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.37. 53,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,259,518. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.63 and a 1 year high of $176.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09. The firm has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 1.38.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.42. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 41.20%. The firm had revenue of $674.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.84) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4.2 EPS for the current year.

Splunk Profile

(Get Rating)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

See Also

