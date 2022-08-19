ImageCoin Trading Down 45.4% Over Last 7 Days (IMG)

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One ImageCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ImageCoin has traded 45.4% lower against the US dollar. ImageCoin has a total market capitalization of $28,621.97 and $1,886.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.84 or 0.00236404 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000048 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin Coin Profile

ImageCoin is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 13,010,201 coins. ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty.

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

