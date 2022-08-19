Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO) Insider Jennifer Peppe Sells 5,598 Shares

Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) insider Jennifer Peppe sold 5,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total transaction of $108,657.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,888,382.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Imago BioSciences Price Performance
Shares of Imago BioSciences stock opened at $19.09 on Friday. Imago BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.56 and a twelve month high of $35.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.43 and its 200 day moving average is $17.73.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Imago BioSciences from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.
Institutional Trading of Imago BioSciences
Imago BioSciences Company Profile
Imago BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1(LSD1), an enzyme that used in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Its lead product candidate is bomedemstat, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms chronic cancers of the bone marrow, such as myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia, and polycythemia vera.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Imago BioSciences (IMGO)
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
- Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
Receive News & Ratings for Imago BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imago BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.