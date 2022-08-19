Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO) Insider Jennifer Peppe Sells 5,598 Shares

Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) insider Jennifer Peppe sold 5,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total transaction of $108,657.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,888,382.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Imago BioSciences Price Performance

Shares of Imago BioSciences stock opened at $19.09 on Friday. Imago BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.56 and a twelve month high of $35.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.43 and its 200 day moving average is $17.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Imago BioSciences from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Institutional Trading of Imago BioSciences

Imago BioSciences Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMGO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences in the first quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Imago BioSciences by 108.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences in the first quarter worth $41,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences in the second quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Imago BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1(LSD1), an enzyme that used in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Its lead product candidate is bomedemstat, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms chronic cancers of the bone marrow, such as myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia, and polycythemia vera.

