Immutable (DARA) Price Tops $0.0059 on Exchanges

Immutable (DARA) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 19th. One Immutable coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Immutable has a market capitalization of $248,574.86 and $12,349.00 worth of Immutable was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Immutable has traded 19.1% lower against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004697 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001586 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002195 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.70 or 0.00792355 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Immutable
Immutable Coin Trading
