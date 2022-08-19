IMPACT Silver (CVE:IPT) Stock Price Down 11.3%

IMPACT Silver Corp. (CVE:IPT – Get Rating) dropped 11.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. Approximately 132,120 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 138,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

IMPACT Silver Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$45.76 million and a PE ratio of -155.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 10.63 and a current ratio of 11.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.42.

IMPACT Silver Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mineral processing activities in Mexico. The company produces silver, lead, zinc, gold, and copper deposits. It primarily owns interests in the Royal Mines of Zacualpan Silver-Gold District and the Capire Mineral District covering an area of approximately 211 square kilometers located in central Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IMPACT Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMPACT Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.