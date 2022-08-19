IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB) Director Emily Fairbairn Acquires 789,473 Shares

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2022

IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INABGet Rating) Director Emily Fairbairn bought 789,473 shares of IN8bio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,998.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,111,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,812,720.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

IN8bio Stock Performance

IN8bio stock opened at $1.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.24 and its 200 day moving average is $2.93. IN8bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $9.50.

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INABGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts anticipate that IN8bio, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of IN8bio

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in IN8bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in IN8bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in IN8bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its position in IN8bio by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 86,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 40,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in IN8bio by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

About IN8bio

(Get Rating)

IN8bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate includes INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; and INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IN8bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IN8bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.