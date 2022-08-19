IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB) Director Emily Fairbairn Acquires 789,473 Shares

IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Rating) Director Emily Fairbairn bought 789,473 shares of IN8bio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,998.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,111,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,812,720.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

IN8bio Stock Performance

IN8bio stock opened at $1.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.24 and its 200 day moving average is $2.93. IN8bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $9.50.

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts anticipate that IN8bio, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of IN8bio

About IN8bio

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in IN8bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in IN8bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in IN8bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its position in IN8bio by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 86,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 40,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in IN8bio by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

IN8bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate includes INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; and INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation.

