IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB) Director Emily Fairbairn Acquires 789,473 Shares

IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Rating) Director Emily Fairbairn bought 789,473 shares of IN8bio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,998.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,111,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,812,720.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
IN8bio Stock Performance
IN8bio stock opened at $1.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.24 and its 200 day moving average is $2.93. IN8bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $9.50.
IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts anticipate that IN8bio, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of IN8bio
About IN8bio
IN8bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate includes INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; and INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation.
