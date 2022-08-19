Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) COO Sells $150,745.00 in Stock

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.14, for a total value of $150,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,807.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Independent Bank stock opened at $86.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.84. Independent Bank Corp. has a 12 month low of $68.93 and a 12 month high of $93.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.06. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 25.36%. The business had revenue of $172.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.28%.

Separately, Compass Point increased their price target on Independent Bank to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,422,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $442,929,000 after purchasing an additional 215,685 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,325,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,187,000 after purchasing an additional 54,624 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,912,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,912,000 after purchasing an additional 35,779 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Independent Bank by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,725,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,646,000 after acquiring an additional 709,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Independent Bank by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 815,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,460,000 after acquiring an additional 230,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

