Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $29.96

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.96 and traded as low as $26.66. Infineon Technologies shares last traded at $26.66, with a volume of 3,306 shares changing hands.

Infineon Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.87.

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Infineon Technologies stock. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.