ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Stock Position Increased by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 1,123.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,475 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ING. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of ING Groep by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 14.7% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on ING shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €13.50 ($13.78) to €14.00 ($14.29) in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €10.90 ($11.12) to €11.50 ($11.73) in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €12.70 ($12.96) to €12.80 ($13.06) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of ING Groep from €12.50 ($12.76) to €11.00 ($11.22) in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.71.

ING Groep Price Performance

ING Groep Cuts Dividend

Shares of ING Groep stock opened at $9.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. ING Groep has a 1-year low of $8.57 and a 1-year high of $15.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.63.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.1737 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. ING Groep’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

ING Groep Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

See Also

