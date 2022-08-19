Inomin Mines (CVE:MINE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.07

Inomin Mines Inc. (CVE:MINE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 1797 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Inomin Mines Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.13.

Inomin Mines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inomin Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, nickel, cobalt, and zinc deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the King's Point polymetallic project comprising 129 claims that covers an area of 3,225 hectares within two separate blocks located in the Green Bay area of Newfoundland; and the Fleetwood zinc-copper-silver-gold property located in the New Westminster Mining Division of south-western British Columbia.

Featured Articles

