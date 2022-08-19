Insider Buying: Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA) Insider Acquires 1,985 Shares of Stock

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA – Get Rating) insider Peter Harmer purchased 1,985 shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$99.85 ($69.83) per share, with a total value of A$198,202.25 ($138,602.97).

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Stock Performance

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be paid a $2.10 dividend. This is an increase from Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s previous Final dividend of $2.00. This represents a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.03%.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers retail, premium, business, offshore, and institutional banking services; and funds management, superannuation, and share broking products and services, as well as car, health, life, income protection, and travel insurance.

