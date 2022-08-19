Insider Buying: John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Insider Purchases 2,763 Shares of Stock

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WGGet Rating) insider David Kemp bought 2,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 154 ($1.86) per share, with a total value of £4,255.02 ($5,141.40).

David Kemp also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, July 21st, David Kemp acquired 99 shares of John Wood Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 151 ($1.82) per share, with a total value of £149.49 ($180.63).
  • On Thursday, June 9th, David Kemp sold 5,070 shares of John Wood Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 229 ($2.77), for a total transaction of £11,610.30 ($14,028.88).

John Wood Group Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of John Wood Group stock traded up GBX 5.10 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 156.40 ($1.89). The stock had a trading volume of 1,605,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,810. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 161.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 188.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.62. John Wood Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 136.32 ($1.65) and a 12-month high of GBX 266.40 ($3.22). The firm has a market cap of £1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($4.83) price objective on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 340 ($4.11) to GBX 320 ($3.87) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 270 ($3.26) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 285 ($3.44) to GBX 306 ($3.70) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 319.20 ($3.86).

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment. The company offers engineering solutions, including decarbonization and optimization in energy and industry; and renewable energy, future fuels, and low carbon solutions.

Further Reading

