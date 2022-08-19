Insider Buying: John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Insider Purchases 2,763 Shares of Stock

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG – Get Rating) insider David Kemp bought 2,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 154 ($1.86) per share, with a total value of £4,255.02 ($5,141.40).
David Kemp also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, July 21st, David Kemp acquired 99 shares of John Wood Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 151 ($1.82) per share, with a total value of £149.49 ($180.63).
- On Thursday, June 9th, David Kemp sold 5,070 shares of John Wood Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 229 ($2.77), for a total transaction of £11,610.30 ($14,028.88).
John Wood Group Trading Up 3.4 %
Shares of John Wood Group stock traded up GBX 5.10 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 156.40 ($1.89). The stock had a trading volume of 1,605,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,810. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 161.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 188.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.62. John Wood Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 136.32 ($1.65) and a 12-month high of GBX 266.40 ($3.22). The firm has a market cap of £1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.25.
John Wood Group Company Profile
John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment. The company offers engineering solutions, including decarbonization and optimization in energy and industry; and renewable energy, future fuels, and low carbon solutions.
