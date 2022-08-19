Insider Buying: John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Insider Purchases 2,763 Shares of Stock

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG – Get Rating) insider David Kemp bought 2,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 154 ($1.86) per share, with a total value of £4,255.02 ($5,141.40).

David Kemp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 21st, David Kemp acquired 99 shares of John Wood Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 151 ($1.82) per share, with a total value of £149.49 ($180.63).

On Thursday, June 9th, David Kemp sold 5,070 shares of John Wood Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 229 ($2.77), for a total transaction of £11,610.30 ($14,028.88).

Shares of John Wood Group stock traded up GBX 5.10 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 156.40 ($1.89). The stock had a trading volume of 1,605,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,810. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 161.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 188.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.62. John Wood Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 136.32 ($1.65) and a 12-month high of GBX 266.40 ($3.22). The firm has a market cap of £1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.25.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($4.83) price objective on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 340 ($4.11) to GBX 320 ($3.87) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 270 ($3.26) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 285 ($3.44) to GBX 306 ($3.70) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 319.20 ($3.86).

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment. The company offers engineering solutions, including decarbonization and optimization in energy and industry; and renewable energy, future fuels, and low carbon solutions.

