Insider Buying: MJ Hudson Group plc (LON:MJH) Insider Buys 150,000 Shares of Stock

MJ Hudson Group plc (LON:MJH – Get Rating) insider Odi Lahav purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 27 ($0.33) per share, for a total transaction of £40,500 ($48,936.68).

MJ Hudson Group Stock Performance

MJH traded down GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 26.75 ($0.32). The company had a trading volume of 530,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.14, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of £45.62 million and a PE ratio of -7.90. MJ Hudson Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 26 ($0.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 59 ($0.71). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 34.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 36.36.

About MJ Hudson Group

MJ Hudson Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial services support provider for the fund managers and asset owners in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and North America. The company operates through Advisory, Outsourcing, Data & Analytics, and Organic Investments segments.

