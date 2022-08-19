Insider Buying: MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSPR) CEO Purchases 75,000 Shares of Stock

MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSPR – Get Rating) CEO John Hasan Ruiz acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.03 per share, for a total transaction of $152,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,284.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

MSP Recovery Stock Up 10.8 %

MSP Recovery stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.15. The stock had a trading volume of 901,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. MSP Recovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $11.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSPR. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MSP Recovery in the second quarter worth about $1,046,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MSP Recovery in the second quarter worth about $960,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in MSP Recovery in the second quarter worth about $941,000. Palantir Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MSP Recovery during the second quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MSP Recovery during the second quarter valued at approximately $377,000.

About MSP Recovery

MSP Recovery, Inc provides healthcare claims recovery and data analytics services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company uses its data and analytics to identify and recover improper payments made by Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial health insurers. It also offers Chase to pay service, which assist its healthcare provider clients to identify in the first instance the proper primary insurer at the point of care and avoid making a wrongful payment.

