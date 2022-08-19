Insider Buying: MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSPR) Insider Purchases 40,000 Shares of Stock

MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSPR – Get Rating) insider Frank Carlos Quesada acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.07 per share, with a total value of $82,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,741.63. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MSPR stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.15. 901,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,689. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.73. MSP Recovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.94 and a 52-week high of $11.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in MSP Recovery during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in MSP Recovery during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MSP Recovery during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MSP Recovery during the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in MSP Recovery during the second quarter worth approximately $321,000.

MSP Recovery, Inc provides healthcare claims recovery and data analytics services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company uses its data and analytics to identify and recover improper payments made by Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial health insurers. It also offers Chase to pay service, which assist its healthcare provider clients to identify in the first instance the proper primary insurer at the point of care and avoid making a wrongful payment.

