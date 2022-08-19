Insider Selling: Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Director Sells $120,020.00 in Stock

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) Director Roger G. Harding sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $120,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,041,300.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Clearfield Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLFD opened at $122.97 on Friday. Clearfield, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.76 and a 52-week high of $123.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 1.38.

Get Clearfield alerts:

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Clearfield had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.27%. The firm had revenue of $71.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.00 million. Analysts predict that Clearfield, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearfield

CLFD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $75.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Clearfield from $78.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Clearfield by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,411 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Clearfield in the fourth quarter valued at $2,178,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clearfield by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Clearfield in the fourth quarter valued at $703,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Clearfield by 195.3% in the first quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 6,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.84% of the company’s stock.

About Clearfield

(Get Rating)

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.