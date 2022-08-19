Insider Selling: Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) CTO Sells 78,702 Shares of Stock

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) CTO Joseph Sirosh sold 78,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total transaction of $288,049.32. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 328,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,511.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Joseph Sirosh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 17th, Joseph Sirosh sold 71,881 shares of Compass stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $289,680.43.

Compass Stock Performance

NYSE COMP traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.62. 3,979,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,641,599. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.11 and its 200-day moving average is $5.79. Compass, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $17.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Compass ( NYSE:COMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.07). Compass had a negative return on equity of 63.84% and a negative net margin of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Compass, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on COMP shares. Zelman & Associates started coverage on shares of Compass in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Compass from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Compass from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Compass in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Compass from $5.00 to $4.20 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Compass presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.96.

About Compass

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

