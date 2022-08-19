Insider Selling: CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $171,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 448,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,765,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 15th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $166,000.00.

On Thursday, August 11th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.91, for a total value of $321,820.00.

On Thursday, August 4th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.59, for a total value of $165,590.00.

CorVel Stock Up 0.7 %

CRVL opened at $171.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 46.71 and a beta of 0.95. CorVel Co. has a 52 week low of $129.19 and a 52 week high of $213.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $176.31 million for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 30.93% and a net margin of 9.89%.

Separately, TheStreet raised CorVel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CorVel by 85.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 7,583 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 20.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 281,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 1.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 327.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. 51.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

