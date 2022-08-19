Insider Selling: Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Insider Sells $428,550.00 in Stock

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) insider Ryan Damon sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $428,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,346,125.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ryan Damon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 25th, Ryan Damon sold 40 shares of Criteo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $933.60.

Criteo Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ CRTO opened at $27.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.79. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.90. Criteo S.A. has a 1 year low of $20.56 and a 1 year high of $43.49.

Institutional Trading of Criteo

Criteo ( NASDAQ:CRTO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.24 million. Criteo had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 14.19%. Criteo’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Criteo S.A. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRTO. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Criteo in the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Criteo by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 341,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,277,000 after purchasing an additional 38,050 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Criteo by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Criteo by 214.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Criteo by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 313,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,546,000 after purchasing an additional 21,765 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Criteo from $58.50 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (down from $47.00) on shares of Criteo in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Criteo from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Further Reading

