Insider Selling: Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) CEO Sells 143,020 Shares of Stock

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 143,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $4,000,269.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,781,580 shares in the company, valued at $49,830,792.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ryals Mcmullian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 1st, Ryals Mcmullian sold 66,000 shares of Flowers Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $1,751,640.00.

Flowers Foods Stock Performance

FLO stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.35. 875,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,541,375. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.78 and a 52 week high of $29.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.27.

Flowers Foods Increases Dividend

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FLO has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flowers Foods

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 0.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 28.3% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 2.4% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. S&T Bank PA boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 0.4% in the first quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 104,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 41,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

