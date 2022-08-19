Insider Selling: Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Major Shareholder Sells $216,474.79 in Stock

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 3,071 shares of Greif stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total value of $216,474.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,304,411 shares in the company, valued at $162,437,931.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Nicholas Joseph Petitti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 17th, Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 3,047 shares of Greif stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $213,716.58.

On Friday, August 12th, Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 3,215 shares of Greif stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $227,943.50.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 3,247 shares of Greif stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total value of $228,751.15.

On Monday, August 8th, Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 27,696 shares of Greif stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total value of $1,921,271.52.

GEF stock opened at $72.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.92. Greif, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.65 and a twelve month high of $72.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.11.

Greif Announces Dividend

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Greif, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.19%.

Institutional Trading of Greif

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Greif by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Greif by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in Greif by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Greif in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Greif by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 133,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,694,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GEF has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Greif from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Greif from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

About Greif

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

