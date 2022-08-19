Insider Selling: Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) CEO Sells $2,042,800.00 in Stock

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) CEO John C. Jacobs sold 40,000 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $2,042,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

John C. Jacobs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 15th, John C. Jacobs sold 15,000 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $681,300.00.

On Monday, June 13th, John C. Jacobs sold 25,000 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total value of $1,104,500.00.

Shares of HRMY opened at $46.34 on Friday. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.12 and a 52-week high of $57.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 48.78 and a beta of 0.33.

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 60.12%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

