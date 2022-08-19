Insider Selling: Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Director Sells $267,590.00 in Stock

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.59, for a total value of $267,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Laurie J. Olson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 27th, Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $110,000.00.

Karuna Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:KRTX opened at $261.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.31. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.26 and a 1 year high of $278.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.50 and a beta of 1.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Karuna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KRTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.10) by ($0.07). As a group, analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KRTX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $160.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $228.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $160.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $160.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $186.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.50.

Institutional Trading of Karuna Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRTX. ARCH Venture Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $381,586,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 11,693.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 282,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,985,000 after acquiring an additional 279,938 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 22.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,026,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,151,000 after acquiring an additional 187,142 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $17,056,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 52.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 369,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,854,000 after acquiring an additional 127,840 shares during the period. 98.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

