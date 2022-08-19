Insider Selling: Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) CAO Sells 7,522 Shares of Stock

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) CAO Jason Waldron sold 7,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $166,236.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,147.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Jason Waldron also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 8th, Jason Waldron sold 14,277 shares of Liberty Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $316,663.86.
LBTYA opened at $21.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.78. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.15. Liberty Global plc has a 1 year low of $20.18 and a 1 year high of $30.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,023,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,649 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,829,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,223,000 after acquiring an additional 558,921 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,487,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,739,000 after acquiring an additional 35,338 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,240,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,209,000 after acquiring an additional 215,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,093,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,118,000 after acquiring an additional 158,253 shares in the last quarter. 28.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.
