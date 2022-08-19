Insider Selling: MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Director Sells $5,588,592.84 in Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) Director John L. Ocampo sold 88,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $5,588,592.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,328,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,188,831.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
MACOM Technology Solutions Trading Up 2.5 %
NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $61.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.50. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.85 and a 12 month high of $80.30. The company has a current ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.03.
MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The firm had revenue of $172.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTSI. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.64.
MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.
