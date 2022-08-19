Insider Selling: Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Director Sells 4,810 Shares of Stock

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) Director Rachna Bhasin sold 4,810 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total transaction of $445,069.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,250.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:RHP opened at $92.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 486.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 459.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.06 and a 200 day moving average of $87.60. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.46 and a 52 week high of $101.19.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 55.38%. The company had revenue of $470.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 175.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryman Hospitality Properties

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter worth $25,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 667.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 52.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RHP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $116.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.