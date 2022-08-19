Insider Selling: Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER) Insider Sells 3,465 Shares of Stock

Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) insider Steven L. Barnett sold 3,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $79,798.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,691 shares in the company, valued at $3,194,053.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Sterling Check Trading Down 0.4 %
STER stock opened at $22.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.89. Sterling Check Corp. has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $28.99.
Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. Sterling Check had a positive return on equity of 10.37% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $205.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.64 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sterling Check Corp. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Sterling Check
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
STER has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sterling Check from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sterling Check from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.63.
Sterling Check Company Profile
Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sterling Check (STER)
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Check Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Check and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.