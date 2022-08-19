Insider Selling: The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) EVP Sells 6,800 Shares of Stock

The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) EVP Zoe Maloney sold 6,800 shares of ODP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total transaction of $250,648.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,413.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ODP Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ODP traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.48. 292,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,343. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.87 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.27. The ODP Co. has a 1-year low of $28.85 and a 1-year high of $48.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. ODP had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a positive return on equity of 14.99%. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The ODP Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in ODP by 0.6% in the first quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 39,676 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in ODP by 9.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of ODP by 2.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ODP by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ODP by 15.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ODP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ODP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of ODP from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in two divisions, Business Solutions and Retail. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

