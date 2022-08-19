Insider Selling: Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) COO Sells 2,800 Shares of Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) COO Jim Wassil sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $70,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,325.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jim Wassil also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 1st, Jim Wassil sold 2,800 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $61,600.00.

Vaxcyte Price Performance

Shares of Vaxcyte stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.00. 700,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,584. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 0.52. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.78 and a 52-week high of $27.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.25.

Institutional Trading of Vaxcyte

About Vaxcyte

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCVX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vaxcyte in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Vaxcyte in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Vaxcyte by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 21,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 46,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 18,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.

Further Reading

