Insights Network (INSTAR) Hits Market Cap of $2.92 Million

Insights Network (INSTAR) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One Insights Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0148 or 0.00000069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Insights Network has traded 54.9% higher against the US dollar. Insights Network has a total market capitalization of $2.92 million and approximately $6,796.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Insights Network Coin Profile

Insights Network (CRYPTO:INSTAR) is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 292,835,111 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork. Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Insights Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

