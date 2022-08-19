Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) CEO Brent L. Handler Sells 73,466 Shares of Stock

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) CEO Brent L. Handler sold 73,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total transaction of $255,661.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 860,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,993,666.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ ISPO opened at $3.23 on Friday. Inspirato Incorporated has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $108.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.60.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISPO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Inspirato in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Inspirato in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Inspirato in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Inspirato in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in Inspirato by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 43,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the period.
Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation options. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 425 private luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers; and accommodations at approximately 420 luxury hotel and resort partners worldwide.
