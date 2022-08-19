Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) CEO Brent L. Handler Sells 73,466 Shares of Stock

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) CEO Brent L. Handler sold 73,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total transaction of $255,661.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 860,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,993,666.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Inspirato Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISPO opened at $3.23 on Friday. Inspirato Incorporated has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $108.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.60.

Get Inspirato alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspirato

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISPO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Inspirato in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Inspirato in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Inspirato in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Inspirato in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in Inspirato by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 43,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Inspirato Company Profile

Several equities analysts recently commented on ISPO shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Inspirato in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Inspirato from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Inspirato from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Inspirato from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Inspirato in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

(Get Rating)

Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation options. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 425 private luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers; and accommodations at approximately 420 luxury hotel and resort partners worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inspirato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspirato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.