Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Acquires 88 Shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Elevance Health makes up approximately 0.9% of Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $5,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its position in Elevance Health by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Elevance Health by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in Elevance Health by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Trading Up 2.2 %

ELV stock traded up $10.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $502.67. The company had a trading volume of 17,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,088. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Elevance Health Inc. has a 52 week low of $355.43 and a 52 week high of $533.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $475.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $480.65. The stock has a market cap of $120.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $38.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.05 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at $7,098,869.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,098,869.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $4,718,355.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ELV. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Elevance Health from $527.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen lifted their target price on Elevance Health from $472.00 to $642.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Elevance Health from $590.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Elevance Health from $453.00 to $574.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $558.30.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health Inc operates as a health benefits company. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives. It serves approximately 118 million people through a portfolio of medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and care solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.