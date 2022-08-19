Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,031 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for approximately 0.7% of Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $20,031,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,331,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Intel by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 21,700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $329,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.50. 695,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,440,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $145.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.46 and a 200-day moving average of $43.22. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $34.40 and a 12 month high of $56.28.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet cut Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Intel to a “negative” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

