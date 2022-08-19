Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Buys 377 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,290 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in 3M by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “mkt perform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on 3M from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Argus downgraded 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

3M Price Performance

In other 3M news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $327,066.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,949.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $327,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 893 shares in the company, valued at $128,949.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $472,756.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,106.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MMM traded down $1.96 on Friday, reaching $144.72. 159,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,691,052. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.03. The firm has a market cap of $82.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97. 3M has a 12 month low of $125.60 and a 12 month high of $197.29.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.24%.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

