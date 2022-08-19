Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,945 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 594.4% in the first quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 17,360 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 14,860 shares during the period. Redwood Financial Network Corp bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $225,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 35.0% in the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 299,004 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,200,000 after purchasing an additional 77,573 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 26.7% in the first quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 21,903 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 8.5% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 12,175 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Starbucks from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.35.

Starbucks Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $1.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.14. 107,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,091,069. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.57. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $120.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

