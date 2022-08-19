Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Has $3.09 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 96.0% during the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $67,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

VB stock traded down $3.88 on Friday, reaching $200.78. 2,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,210. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $169.62 and a 12 month high of $241.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $186.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.08.

