Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Has $3.89 Million Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 73,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USB. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,720,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $1,362,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $310,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.44. 124,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,025,213. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.01 and its 200-day moving average is $51.37. The company has a market capitalization of $71.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $43.74 and a 1-year high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler set a $50.00 price target on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.47.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

