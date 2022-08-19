Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Has $4.04 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,534,890,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 360.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,704,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $321,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,229,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,582,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,109 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,785,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,906,299,000 after purchasing an additional 885,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,354,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $443,769,000 after buying an additional 824,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,955,124.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,415 shares of company stock worth $10,241,311. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Texas Instruments Trading Down 1.0 %

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.19.

NASDAQ TXN traded down $1.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $176.68. 73,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,244,600. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 4.24. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $202.26. The firm has a market cap of $161.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

