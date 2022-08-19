Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Barclays

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays to $10.00 in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IAS. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.50.

Shares of Integral Ad Science stock opened at $9.25 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. Integral Ad Science has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $29.68.

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Integral Ad Science had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Integral Ad Science will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 92.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

