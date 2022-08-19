Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) PT Raised to $5.00

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by DA Davidson to $5.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Intellicheck’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IDN. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Intellicheck from $2.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Intellicheck from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Intellicheck in a research note on Monday, August 8th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities cut their target price on Intellicheck from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3.88.

Intellicheck Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IDN opened at $2.51 on Monday. Intellicheck has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $9.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intellicheck

Intellicheck ( NASDAQ:IDN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 25.65% and a negative net margin of 30.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intellicheck will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intellicheck news, CEO Bryan Lewis bought 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $26,195.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 249,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,293.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jeffrey Ishmael purchased 25,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.49 per share, for a total transaction of $62,997.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,425.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bryan Lewis purchased 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $26,195.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 249,286 shares in the company, valued at $421,293.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 73,210 shares of company stock worth $149,290. Insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intellicheck

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDN. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Intellicheck in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intellicheck by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 79,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 11,765 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Intellicheck in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intellicheck in the 4th quarter worth $397,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intellicheck in the 1st quarter worth $735,000. 39.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

Featured Articles

