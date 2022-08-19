Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.25-$3.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.00 billion-$1.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $998.18 million.

Shares of IPAR stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,181. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.00. Inter Parfums has a one year low of $64.52 and a one year high of $108.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $244.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.78 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Inter Parfums will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 64.10%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Inter Parfums from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Inter Parfums from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Inter Parfums presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $106.00.

In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 9,016 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $732,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPAR. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Inter Parfums by 10.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Inter Parfums by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Inter Parfums by 21.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Inter Parfums by 51.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Inter Parfums in the first quarter worth $872,000. Institutional investors own 57.42% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

