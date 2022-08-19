Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Stock Position Increased by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,170 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange comprises 1.1% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $20,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 3.1 %

NYSE ICE traded down $3.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292,302. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.31. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.05 and a 1-year high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total value of $8,275,970.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,277,280 shares in the company, valued at $126,412,401.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $56,935.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,962.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total transaction of $8,275,970.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,277,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,412,401.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,804 shares of company stock worth $8,491,434 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ICE. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.75.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.