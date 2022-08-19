InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $54.43

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $54.43 and last traded at $54.53, with a volume of 775 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDCC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of InterDigital in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Get InterDigital alerts:

InterDigital Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

InterDigital Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 12th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

In related news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 1,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $97,996.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,266,155.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 1,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $97,996.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,266,155.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean F. Rankin sold 814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total transaction of $54,399.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,441 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,712.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,109 shares of company stock worth $246,746. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IDCC. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in InterDigital by 425.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 229,617 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,960,000 after acquiring an additional 185,952 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 18.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 833,767 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $50,693,000 after purchasing an additional 127,300 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 87.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 219,016 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,451,000 after purchasing an additional 102,224 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,625,000. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 29.1% during the second quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 276,196 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,793,000 after purchasing an additional 62,289 shares during the period. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About InterDigital

(Get Rating)

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.