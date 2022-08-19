InterOcean Capital Group LLC Acquires 14,245 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,245 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC owned about 0.31% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF worth $8,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 435,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,493,000 after purchasing an additional 16,507 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,612,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,971,000 after buying an additional 4,952 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:EMXC traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.88. 96 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,606. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 1 year low of $45.71 and a 1 year high of $63.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.84.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.507 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

