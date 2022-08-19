InterOcean Capital Group LLC Acquires 4,291 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,291 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% during the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.2% during the first quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC now owns 106,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 13,243 shares during the last quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.5% during the first quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 7,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 40.4% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 147,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,596,000 after purchasing an additional 42,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.2% during the first quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 5,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 33.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.5 %

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $163.04. 113,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,930,297. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $158.02 and a 52-week high of $193.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.02.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.