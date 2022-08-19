InterOcean Capital Group LLC Boosts Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 236,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,585 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $7,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter worth $252,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PAUG traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $29.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,299. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August has a 52-week low of $27.85 and a 52-week high of $30.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.26.

