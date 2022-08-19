InterOcean Capital Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 64.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,092 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $27,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Next Level Private LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $196.32. The company had a trading volume of 21,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,704,859. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.53 and a 200 day moving average of $202.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $103.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.08 and a 1-year high of $237.90.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 38.40%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.38.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

