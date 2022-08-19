InterOcean Capital Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,877 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $625,050,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,977,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,493 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 665,606 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $197,931,000 after purchasing an additional 148,099 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 102.7% in the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 239,653 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $68,354,000 after purchasing an additional 121,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 12.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,053,962 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $300,611,000 after purchasing an additional 115,300 shares during the last quarter. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $345.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $306.00 to $258.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $289.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $340.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $283.10.

In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,284,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NSC traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $257.69. 1,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,296. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $60.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $236.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.67. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $217.00 and a 52-week high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.03). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.28 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.49%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

